The Canadian government has revived two programmes to invite qualified caregivers and their family members to come to Canada with the goal of becoming permanent residents.

According to information released by Canada, the two programmes (The Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot) are five-year trial projects that enable eligible caregivers and their families to migrate and settle down permanently.

“If you’ve been offered a job in Canada as a caregiver or have experience working in Canada as a caregiver, you may be able to apply for permanent residence through one of these pilots”, the website states.

It also showed that in contrast to the initial 24 months for caretakers, only 12 months of experience are required to be eligible.

“The application process will be different depending on your situation and how much qualifying work experience you have. You now only need 12 months of experience instead of 24 months to qualify.”

“If you’ve never worked full-time as a caregiver in Canada or have less than 12 months of work experience, you can apply to the Gaining experience category.”