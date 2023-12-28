The maiden edition of the Teacher Wellness Conference 2023 was held recently in the Federal Capital Territory with the often-neglected issue of teacher well-being taking centre stage.

Hosted by Maimuna Ummi Abdullahi (Coach Diddi), the conference with the theme, “Creating a Culture of Teacher Well-being,” sought to revolutionise educators’ emotional and economic resilience while nurturing a mindset of well-being that the teaching community has sometimes lacked.

It also aimed to bridge the gap and foster a supportive environment for educators.

“Teachers play a crucial role in shaping our future, yet their well-being often goes unrecognised,” declared Coach Diddi. The conference addressed this disparity head-on, aiming to empower teachers at all levels by enhancing their emotional and financial resilience, and promoting mindful teaching practices.

The conference equipped educators with essential skills to manage stress, emotional strain, and mental health. By highlighting the link between teacher well-being and student success, the event emphasised the importance of prioritising educators’ mental and emotional health.

Coach Diddi further explained that the conference wasn’t just about acknowledging challenges; it offered practical solutions. “We provided relatable and tangible strategies for teachers to manage stress, achieve financial security, and prioritise their mental well-being, ultimately ensuring they can deliver their best in this noble profession,” she added.

The event hosted a diverse group of speakers, each with expertise in supporting educators. Yahya Omeri shared insights on managing emotions in the classroom, while Amara Ezediniru provided practical stress-management techniques. Abubakar Ilani focused on financial well-being and strategies for economic empowerment, and Oluwatoyin Abayomi stressed the importance of prioritising mental health in the teaching profession.

The Teacher Wellness Conference 2023 marked a significant step towards creating a more supportive environment for educators. By recognizing the challenges they face and providing practical solutions, the conference empowered teachers to thrive both personally and professionally, ultimately benefiting the education system as a whole.