Nigeria continues to assert its position as Africa’s creative powerhouse, garnering international attention and acclaim at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, which ends today.

With multiple recognitions and a standout presence, this year’s edition is being hailed as one of the most remarkable in the past decade, and the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) is playing a key role in promoting the nation’s vibrant film industry on the global stage.

Highlighting the benefits of Nigeria’s strong government and industry stakeholder presence at the Cannes Film Festival, Dr. Ali Nuhu, chief executive of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), noted that the country’s participation—marked by the premiere of “My Father’s Shadow”, Nigeria’s first official selection in the festival’s competitive category—serves as a strategic move to attract vital support and resources for the nation’s film industry.

“Aside current efforts, including strategic engagements with other film commissions, we (NFC) will ensure that positive and impactful actions that support our vision as a people and nation are sustained”, says Ali Nuhu.

Dr. Nuhu who spoke further in a statement by Director, Public Affairs of NFC, Brian Etuk, maintains that there are much greater opportunities for Nigeria’s film industry to benefit from, given her present ranking within, as well as the incredible incursion into the global creative and film community.

The cravings for Nigeria’s creative content by an increasing global audience signposts the sector for greater investment opportunities across its value chain. This explains why NFC’s domestic and offshore film expansion and inclusive initiatives to promote Nigeria as undisputedly, the continents creative powerhouse is being driven at its full throttle.

Meanwhile, NFC, in affirming its film industry promotion, distribution, exhibition, training and capacity commitments has signed a memorandum of understanding with TRANSPERFECT of France and the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS) for the selection, capacity building and training of seven Nigerian sound designers scheduled for October 2025, in France.

International Film Distribution companies have also expressed interest in the movie “77: The Festac Conspiracy” screened at Cannes 2025; a partnership between the NFC and Adonis Productions. “They Call Lambs Heroes”, a Ronya Man short film, proudly supported by the Nigerian Film Corporation also had it debut at the ongoing film festival in Cannes.