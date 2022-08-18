The Renaissance Initiative has described as timely, proactive and prayers answered, the decisive onslaught of the Armed Forces of Nigeria against terrorists, bandits and economic vandals across the country.

The group in a statement on Sunday said the development was an assurance that very soon the country will return to normal, attributing the ongoing successful military operations to the enhanced synergy being promoted by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

A statement signed by the National General Secretary of the group, Abdullahi Gombe, said Nigerians are united behind the Armed Forces of Nigeria in their operations against those who want to instill fear in the populace.

According to the Renaissance, “The evil plot is to instill fear in Nigerians and make us take abnormality as a way of life. Indeed, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued to let the enemies of the country know that their evil desire for the country is unacceptable.

“On Sunday we heard that Nigerian Airforce aircraft struck at their gathering at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and eliminated several terrorists during an important meeting hosted by Aminu Duniya, a Boko Haram terrorist commander.

“In same week, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed a terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Shanono, and 17 of his foot soldiers in Kaduna State.

“Similarly, eight suspected terrorists including their gang leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca, were killed in a raid by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday.

“We are also relieved that the bombers of Owo Catholic Church have been captured.”

The group said the renewed vigour against economic saboteurs under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, was yielding fruits.

“Recently, authorities of the Nigerian Navy charged 13 Officers and Ratings before a General Court Martial at the Western Naval Command headquarters in Lagos for offences ranging from conniving with crude oil thieves and pipeline vandalism and other Maritime infractions.

“It is important to know that Naval Forces fighting to rid the nation’s maritime domain of criminality have successfully foiled oil thievery, illegal oil bunkering, and pipeline vandalism and stealing of crude oil and its products worth over Twenty-Five Billion naira (N25,000,000,000) since April this year.

“In the Northeast, Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin kai’, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa confirmed that the kinetic and non-kinetic adopted by the Nigerian military made 14,609 active out of the 70,593 insurgents to surrender to troops.

“Indeed, it is reassuring that our Armed Forces are making this huge sacrifice for the peace of the country. We, the Renaissance Initiative urge Nigerians to support them,” the statement added.