A suspected phone robber has been knocked down by a moving car along the popular Zoo Road in Kano metropolis on Sunday night.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this on his Facebook page.

According to him, the phone snatcher was hit by the moving vehicle while fleeing with the phone he snatched from a lady.

He said the suspect had used cutlass to scare and rob the lady of her phone and was running away to escape the scene when he was knocked down by the vehicle.

The PPRO said Police were called upon to evacuate the unconscious thief to the hospital.

LEADERSHIP reports that phone snatching by thugs notoriously called ‘Yan Daba’ has been so rampant in Kano metropolis, especially in the night.