Mohamed Salah scored a stoppage-time penalty to help Egypt salvaged a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match on Sunday.

The seven-time champions took an early lead through Mostafa Mohamed, only for Mozambique to turn the game on its head with two goals in four second-half minutes through Witi and Clesio.

But Mozambique’s hopes of an historic win were crushed seven minutes into added time when Salah converted from the spot after a VAR check ruled there had been a foul on Mohamed in the 18-yard box.

Egypt and Mozambique now have a point each. The two other teams in Group B – Ghana and Cape Verde – will play later this Sunday night by 9pm.

Egypt’s next match will be against Ghana on Thursday and thereafter against Cape Verde on Monday, January 22.

Mozambique, on the other hand, will play against Cape Verde on Thursday and against Ghana on January 22.