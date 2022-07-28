Caritas Nigeria has attributed farmers and herders’ clashes to the impact of climate change on the environment. It therefore called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of planting trees in their various localities to protect the environment.

Executive secretary of Caritas Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Uche Obodoechina, made this known yesterday at the Laudato Si @ 7 Summit, with the theme, “Synod of Synodality in the Context of Laudato Si @7,” organised by the Church and Society Department of Catholic Secretariat and Caritas Nigeria in Abuja.

He drew the attention of Nigerians to the reality of climate change, reminding them that the environment is their home and they have the responsibility to make that home habitable for themselves.

According to the executive secretary of Caritas Nigeria, it is Nigerians’ responsibility to always bring to their consciousness how they are expected to live in the light of this reality.

“The disappearance of some plants that we know before and then the accumulative effects of food scarcity, the problems between herders and farmers, desertification, are all related to climate change and their consequences.

“We know that the faults of this are not natural, so we have a responsibility as people living here to live in such a way that the environment becomes habitable.

“We should remind ourselves of this obligation to the awareness that other generations are coming after us that would depend clearly and squarely on the provision of the environment in which we are living,” he said.

He further said that the Catholic Churches have been mandated to proffer solutions to the negative effect of climate change, by planting trees in their parishes and dioceses.