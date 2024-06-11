Ad

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar on Tuesday presented new vehicles to nine Air Warrant Officers (AWOs) to boost morale, ensure discipline and uphold vital military traditions in the Service.

NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, in a statement stated that the CAS made the presentation at a brief ceremony held at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Asokoro, Abuja.

Air Marshal Abubakar emphasised the importance of human resources as the most critical asset in any organisation.

He said the welfare and motivation of personnel are critical factors in ensuring that the NAF meets its goals and aspirations.

He said, “AWOs are a selected breed of distinguished Senior Non Commissioned Officers on whom the Service places the onerous task of maintaining regimentation and discipline as well as upholding military ethics and traditions among airmen/airwomen across the NAF.”

Abubakar added that the “selfless service and exemplary lifestyle of these distinguished gentlemen who also serve as mentors to their subordinates remain quintessential to the efficiency and effectiveness of the Service.”

The Air Chief stated that it was in recognition of this gallant service that the NAF was honouring the AWOs who have been very instrumental to the successes of the NAF as a Service.

He therefore urged them to continue communicating the needs of their subordinates to superior authorities for impactful policy decisions.

The most senior recipient, AWO Menone Perefhibo, in his remarks expressed gratitude to the CAS, on behalf of the other beneficiaries, adding that the presentation of the vehicles was a testament to the CAS’ commitment to enhancing welfare of personnel.

AWO Perefhibo also stated that with his leadership and command philosophy, the Chief of Air Staff has created a conducive environment for recipients to thrive, adding that they were grateful for his unwavering support.

Air Marshal Abubakar also commissioned a garden and park at NAF Base, Asokoro as well as a Sewage Treatment Plant installed across the Estate.

The plant, which consists of six sewage treatment plants and 6 lift stations, was constructed to provide personnel and their families with clean and healthy living environment in alignment with the CAS’ focus on welfare and infrastructural renewal.

Speaking at the commissioning, the CAS thanked the NAF Investment Limited Group of Companies, NAF Housing and Construction Company, and other project partners for their efforts in delivering the facility.

He also appealed to residents to handle the system responsibly and report any suspicious activities that may hinder the sustainability of the infrastructure.