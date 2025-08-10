The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar has reiterated the readiness of the Nigerian Air Force to protect lives and properties, particularly in Kebbi State and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Air Marshal Abubakar stated this during an operational assessment visit to Kebbi State on Sunday 10 August, 2025, where he held strategic meetings with critical stakeholders including Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

In a statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, Air Marshal Abubakar emphasised the strategic importance of Kebbi State in Nigeria’s security architecture.

“Kebbi shares international borders with the Republics of Benin and Niger and has vast rural terrains that demand heightened security vigilance.” He continued, “What affects Kebbi affects the entire North-West, and by extension, the peace and stability of our nation.”

He reaffirmed that protecting the lives and property of Nigerians remains a non-negotiable priority for the Nigerian Air Force.

“Our commitment is clear: we will locate and root out all criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens. Nigeria must be secure for development to thrive,” he added.

Air Marshal Abubakar further praised the readiness of troops and effectiveness of security infrastructure in the state.

“I am highly impressed with what I saw on the ground. Our platforms are well-positioned and capable of reaching every part of the state swiftly. Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations will be intensified,” the CAS assured.

He also commended the inter-agency synergy among security outfits operating in the state.

“I commend the dedication of our colleagues in the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others. Their tireless efforts are making a difference, and we will continue to support them with air power and strategic coordination,” Air Marshal Abubakar said.

In his remarks, Governor Idris appreciated the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies for their tireless commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

Governor Idris noted that despite emerging threats and the complex security environment in the North-West region, Kebbi has remained largely peaceful; an achievement he attributed to the vigilance and sacrifices of the nation’s security forces.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the Nigerian Air Force and all sister agencies, stating.

“We are fully committed to working hand in hand with our security institutions to ensure Kebbi remains a bastion of peace and stability,” the governor assured.