Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested six persons suspected to have links with armed robbery and kidnapping in parts of the state.

The suspects include Darda’u Shehu, Yunusa Malami Hashimu, Musa Abubakar, brahim Musa, Mohammed Musa.

The command also confirmed the arrest of a herder, Suleman Mohammadu for allegedly attacking farmers with AK-47.

The suspected armed robbers and kidnappers — all of Yelwa Ediya Village in Doma local government area, admitted to have abducted a serving councilor on May 26th.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, the suspects stole two mobile phones — an Infinix Note 30 valued at ₦250,000 and a Tecno handset valued at ₦20,000 from a councilor during the operation.

The PPRO also disclosed that the suspects admitted to mounting a roadblock along the Doma–Yelwa Road on 19th July 2025 at about 9:00 a.m., where they attacked one Ibrahim Haruna of the same village and snatched his Bajaj motorcycle valued at ₦970,000.

“The stolen motorcycle was sold through one of the suspects, Ibrahim Musa, who contacted a buyer.

“During the operation, officers recovered ₦100,000 — proceeds from the sale of the motorcycle — which had been buried in the bush, along with one Bajaj motorcycle,” he explained.

Nansel said the information relating to the suspects’ escapades and their eventual arrest through an operation led by the Divisional Police Officer of the Doma Division, was made possible by an intelligence provided by a patriotic citizen.

He noted that a similar operation led to the arrest of herders by operatives attached to the Keana Division.

“At about 12:30 a.m. on 10th August, 2025, operatives of Keana Division responded to a distress call about herders grazing on farmlands at Gidan Zaki Hassan, Kuduku, Keana LGA.

“When confronted by locals, the herders opened fire before fleeing.

“The police, working with community members, arrested 20-year-old Suleman Mohammadu (m), a herder, and recovered one AK-47 magazine loaded with six live rounds of ammunition,” he disclosed.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed ordered that all arrested suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The CP urged residents to remain law-abiding and continue to provide timely and credible information to assist police operations.