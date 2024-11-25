Financial challenges may force French Ligue 1 club Lyon to sell Gift Orban in January.

Gift Orban has failed to live up to expectations since his 14 Million Euros transfer from Gent in January.

The striker has not got on well with the Lyon coach.

In the summer, Trabzonspor tabled an offer of 10 Million Euros for the Super Eagles invitee, but Lyon insisted on 12 Million Euros.

The French club may now have to offload Gift Orban to ease their financial crisis.

They have been issued a temporary relegation penalty as a result of their money problems.

The striker has most recently been linked with a transfer to another top Turkish club, Galatasaray.