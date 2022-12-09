The Ohanaeze Youths Movement has endorsed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the new cash withdrawal limit policy, saying the decision of the House of Representatives against the policy was been allegedly pushed by agents of vote buyers.

The group said this in at a press briefing on Friday addressed by the organisation’s Secretary General, Nwada Amaka

The Ohanaeze Youths also said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, was only dancing to the tune of his godfathers with the resolution.

CBN Slashes Daily Withdrawal Limit To Foil N45bn Money Laundering

They said, “We are convinced that alleged agents of vote buyers are the ones behind the illegal and baseless House of Representatives’ resolution on CBN cash limits.

“Credible intelligence in our disposal shows that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is plotting to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s cash withdrawal limit because of his godfathers.

“We are therefore calling on the Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives to reverse the illegal anti-cash withdrawal limit resolution and apologise to Buhari.

“Failure to do this, we urge lawmakers who are interested in the progress of this country to impeach Gbajabiamila without further delay.”