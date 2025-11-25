The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has condemned the federal government’s failure to protect citizens of Nigeria, alleging possible collusion by security forces in the ongoing violence that has claimed countless lives of Nigerians.

The bishops, who made this known in a press statement, titled: ‘Peace in Nigeria: Moving from Fragility to Stability,’ jointly signed by CBCN president, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, and secretary, Bishop Donatus Aihmiosion Ogun, described the nation on the brink, calling for decisive action to halt the terror that has left communities desolate and citizens in abandonment and despair.

The bishops pointed to a series of recent abductions and massacres, including the kidnapping of 25 young girls in Kebbi State, 265 students and teachers in Papiri, Niger State, and 13 female farmers in Borno State, as evidence of the troubling scale of the security crisis.

In one of the most serious allegations, the bishops cited disturbing reports of delayed or withheld security responses in some predominantly Christian communities in the North and Middle Belt, giving the impression of possible collusion or a lack of will to act.

“The near-total destruction and occupation of some communities, and the continued attacks on displaced persons even in camps, have deepened the people’s sense of abandonment and despair.

“Such prolonged unbearable conditions have given credence to allegations of genocide in some quarters,” CBCN stated.

However, the bishops also noted that the violence spares no one, expressing deep concern that “Muslims and many other innocent citizens of diverse ethnic backgrounds have also been victims of this same cruelty that continues to desecrate our common humanity.”

The CBCN called on the government at all levels to urgently and decisively fulfil its foremost duty as mandated by the constitution to protect lives and property.

“The government has both the responsibility and the means to end this violence and must no longer allow impunity to prevail.

“Those responsible for these heinous crimes must be identified and brought to justice, for without accountability there can be no lasting peace,” they stated.

The bishops demanded that the government take all lawful and urgent measures to secure the immediate and safe return of all abducted persons, and ensure displaced citizens can return to their ancestral homes.

“This moment calls for decisive action to halt the terror engulfing our nation and for meaningful dialogue and peacebuilding aimed at restoring confidence among our people. Nigerians and the global community can no longer tolerate excuses for continued insecurity,” the bishops stated.

The statement also highlighted the persistent violations of the rights and freedoms of Christian minorities in several Northern states, citing the denial of land for churches and the overreach of Sharia Courts in adjudicating of matters.

The bishops also demanded justice for Deborah Samuel Yakubu, who was brutally killed in Sokoto in 2022, stating that impunity in such cases undermines the rule of law.

The bishops further saluted the courage of Nigerians and urged unity among everyone.

“Every Nigerian is called to be an agent of healing. Peace is not the responsibility of a select few. It is the duty of all.”

“Rather than engaging in divisive arguments about who has suffered more losses, we should stand together in defending the sacredness of every human life and protecting the vulnerable,” the. Bishops added.