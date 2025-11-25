To prevent attacks and mass kidnappings of students, the Ondo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps, on Tuesday, disclosed that it has commenced border patrols and established security surveillance across boarding schools in the state.

The Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, made the disclosure during the parade of 16 suspected criminals at the headquarters of the corps in Akure, the state capital.

Adeleye revealed that Amotekun and other security agencies have initiated joint patrols ahead of the Yuletide season to curb criminal activities across Ondo State’s 18 local government areas.

Explaining the new surveillance measures, the Amotekun boss said the focus on boarding schools was necessary due to nationwide security breaches and kidnappings.

“Over the past week, we have visited numerous schools, especially those in border towns and outskirts, and mounted continuous surveillance to ensure students’ safety,” he said.

He added that Amotekun has intensified 24-hour patrols along state’s borders as part of Ember Month security efforts to protect lives and property.

On the arrested suspects, Commander Adeleye stated that they included three individuals caught violating the state’s anti-grazing law, 10 suspects accused of theft, and others involved in kidnapping and vandalism of government property.

“The 16 arrested individuals comprise ten who broke public order, three kidnappers, and three who violated the anti-grazing law. Operation ‘Le Won Jade,’ covering all 18 LGAs, has been instrumental in driving away miscreants, bandits, and kidnappers from our forests. This operation continues alongside regular city patrols,” he said.

According to Adeleye, the suspects included Abubakar, 24, from Ogbese, arrested for anti-grazing violations; Usman, caught stealing a drilling machine, and Olamiju, 35, along with Udofia and Miracle, all apprehended as suspected kidnappers in Ala-Dada, Akure North LGA of the State.

He affirmed that the state has seen a sharp decline in criminal activities, crediting adherence to the anti-open grazing law and the effectiveness of joint security patrols.