The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has condemned the early-morning attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, which left pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel abducted, with the latter reportedly shot during the assault.

The attack occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2025.

In a statement released by the Diocese, Fr. Jatau Luka Joseph, Diocesan Secretary, described the incident as “a tragic and deeply distressing event that has sent shockwaves through our school and parish communities. Our hearts are heavy with sorrow at this violent act against our children and teachers.”

The Diocese expressed deep concern for the well-being of those abducted, adding, “We are gravely worried about the safety of the kidnapped pupils, students, teachers, and our security personnel. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, who are understandably anguished at this time.”

Fr. Jatau emphasised that the Diocese was working closely with authorities to secure the release of the victims. “Security agencies have been immediately informed, and we are actively collaborating with them, community leaders, and government authorities to ensure that all abducted are safely returned,” he said.

The Diocese also called on the wider public for calm and support. “We urge everyone to remain calm and to support the security agencies in their efforts. Most importantly, we ask all faithful and Nigerians to join us in prayer for the safe and speedy release of all those abducted,” Fr. Jatau said.

Reaffirming the Diocese’s commitment to child protection, the statement concluded, “We are deeply committed to safeguarding the lives of our children and ensuring that our schools remain safe havens for learning. May the Lord grant the quick release of those abducted and continue to protect His people from all danger.”