Catholic Priest Condemns Jungle Justice

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Okonkwo, has condemned the resort to jungle justice to settle disputes.

In a homily he delivered yesterday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam, Oshimili north local government area of Delta State, he asserted that “whatever we know that is wrong, we should avoid it.”

The Holy Mass was to thank God by Mrs Marian Nweke, a journalist with Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri, who was one of the former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s press crew, for surviving an auto-accident.

He urged Christians, to serve God with whatever they have and wherever they find themselves and engage in positive activities and live like Jesus Christ.

“We thank God for the life of our sister, Marian, but if you have survived from January, you have more reasons to say, God, who am I? Thank you.

“No matter what you have experienced, be grateful to God; no matter, what you encounter, call His name with faith and He will answer you.