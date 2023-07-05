CBN Committed To Supporting Businesses, Diversification  – Director

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is committed to supporting businesses and diversification of the economy via provision of grants and interventions.

The director corporate communication of the bank, Dr Isa Abdulmumin stated this yesterday at the CBN fair held at the International Conference Centre, Gombe, Gombe State.

Represented by the assistant director of the department, Mr Esu Imo, the bank’s spokesperson said CBN as a responsible and responsive entity is passionate in aiding businesses and promoting diversification through a number of interventions in agriculture, health, manufacturing and other key sectors of the economy.

He said the purpose of the fair was to sensitize members of the public on how the bank’s interventions can grow their businesses and contribute to Nigeria’s economy and encourage them to seek the grants.

“The fair is designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies and strategic interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

“The bank shall also continually roll out proactive and innovative policies which would ensure that all economic sub-sectors receive the desired support,” he promised.