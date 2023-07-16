CBN To Blacklist Bank Directors With Bad Loans

In continuation of financial reforms introduced since the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it would sanction and blacklist bank directors with loans that remain non-performing for more than one year.

The CBN had earlier abolished the multiple exchange rate regime In a circular it released last month, it said all segments of the forex market had been collapsed into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

In the recent reforms, the apex bank also revised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of merchant banks to 10 per cent from 32.5 per cent.

CBN director, banking supervision, Haruna Mustafa disclosed this in a letter to all Merchant banks dated July 14, 2023.

The CRR is the share of a bank’s total customer deposit that must be deposited with the central bank.