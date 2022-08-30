The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor says it is sad that many Nigerians still see the security agents as enemies of the state and not doing enough because of the way they are being portrayed.

The CDS said such portrayal was unhealthy because it could make people think differently about them, whereas they have been making gains in ensuring improved security in the nation.

Irabor argued that the current security challenges are assymetric in nature and require different handling, changing of tactics and applying reviewed appropriate approaches.

He lamented the profiling of the armed forces, the police as well as other security agencies and presenting them in bad light in the communities, saying it was impeding the fight against insecurity in the country.

General Irabor stated this at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in , Plateau State capital, in a presentation to participants of Senior Executive Course SEC 44 2022 on Defence and Security Studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they had seriously impacted in the local government areas in this country in addition to fighting insecurity in the North West for instance, in order to make lives better.

Irabor explained that because the insecurity in the nation is on a certain scale, there has been collective approaches to tackling them, thereby sometimes leading to deficient inter-agency collaboration and inter-agency rivalry.

In his opening remark, the director-general of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, said the outcome of the course would be important to the nation’s growth and security and urged the participants to take it seriously.