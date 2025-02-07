The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa on Friday, confirmed the killings on Thursday night of two notorious terrorist kingpins, Kachalla Gwammade and Kachalla Shehu in Zamfara State.

General Musa said the successful operation has left wanted terrorist leader Bello Turji in disarray, desperately seeking escape routes as pressure mounts.

Musa stated this at the closing ceremony of the CDS Joint Task Force Commanders Conference with the theme: “Enhancing Jointness Across all Theatres of Operation” on Friday, in Abuja.

The Defence Chief added that troops of Operation Fansan Yanma under the ongoing Operation “Show No Mercy” on 6 February 2025 eliminated the two notorious bandit leaders, Kachalla Gwammade and Kachalla Shehu, along with four of their fighters in Ruwan Dawa village, Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

He said intelligence sources had revealed that the operation was carried out by troops stationed at Hannu Tara camp, located along the Magami–Dan Sadau Highway, in collaboration with local vigilantes.

General Musa noted that the troops engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, neutralising six armed criminals and recovering three motorcycles and several firearms.

Kachalla Gwammade, a key terror commander, operated from a base in Chabi Village, northeast of Maru local government area of the state.

The deceased terrorist was also relative to the late Kachalla Sani Black, a notorious warlord recently eliminated in ongoing military operations.

Speaking at the on the conference, General Musa noted that the past three days were filled with engaging discussions, insightful presentations, amiable perspectives and invaluable knowledge.

“There is no doubt that this event has enabled us to reflect on our collective efforts and the attendant challenges faced in addressing the security situation in our country.

“It has also driven the evolvement of practical measures to strengthen collaboration and cooperation amongst the armed forces and other security agencies in the defence of our great nation.”

The CDS added that the insights provided by guest speakers gave the field commanders the opportunity to update the gathering on their operational activities and challenges in their various theatres of operation.

He emphasised on the strength of the Joint task forces in their ability to operate as a cohesive and integrated force, saying the collaboration and mutual support demonstrated during the conference must continue to guide operations in the field.

The Defence Chief also expressed confidence that the knowledge gained, the relationships forged, and the ideas generated in the three days of the conference will significantly contribute to the effectiveness and success of joint operations.

He charged the Armed Force to foster a culture of cooperation, collaboration, and synergy among the troops. “By breaking down barriers, sharing resources, and leveraging on each others strengths, we can maximise our collective impact and achieve our shared objectives,” he said.

General Musa therefore, charged commanders to remain steadfast in the Armed Forces’ commitment to defending the nation and protecting its people.

“The challenges ahead maybe daunting, but I am confident that with our collective resolve and determination, we will overcome them,” the CDS stressed.