The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has urged Nigerians to be united in faith and pray for peace and national development.

General Musa also charged Nigerians to derive strength from their diversity and not allow religious differences to destroy the country.

The CDS made the calls during the Ramadan Iftar organised for officers and soldiers serving at the Defence Headquarters on Thursday.

“I think for me, this is how we are supposed to be living in Nigeria. Anybody looking at us will not know who is a Christian or who is a Muslim.

“And God has a purpose for putting us together. And it is not to destroy ourselves, but to build ourselves up.

“So, I want to encourage us, in whatever ways we find ourselves, let’s always remember that God Almighty is the one who has created us, who has brought us to this world, who has put us as Nigerians,” Musa said.

He further stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to stay and walk together and to also love one another. “That is the only way we can make this country grow.

He noted, “There are a lot of people that don’t mean us well, for whatever reasons they have. But God Almighty is with us, and He will never let us down,”.

He emphasised that it was divine ordination that both Muslim Ramadan and the Christian lent coincided.

“God has a purpose that we are all here, all at the same time,” General Musa said.

He urged faithful of both religions to continue to pray for the leader, “so that God will touch our hearts to do the right thing.

“Let’s continue to pray for our country so that our country will continue to grow and develop. All those evil ones are planning evil.

“Whether they are bandits or terrorists or kidnappers, wherever they are, God will expose all of them and those supporting them. We will continue to survive this country and this country will continue to grow,” he assured.

Earlier, the Imam of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Navy Captain Gidado Taofiq Migdad, said that fasting in the month of Ramadan is a period of moral and spiritual awakening to all faithful.

He maintained that fasting has been prescribed for the faithful so they may learn self-restraint.

“It is in line with this that the Chief of the Defense Staff has graciously considered it necessary to pray for the people of the world.

“For us to sit together and share in the blessings of breaking fast tonight. Accordingly, this is a true reflection of solidarity, camaraderie, which galvanises a sense of beauty, unity and love,” Navy Captain Migdad stressed.