A 52-year-old man, Salihu Byezhe, has died after slumping during Subhi (early morning) prayers at a mosque in Gudaba village, Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred on Thursday after Byezhe had finished eating Sahur (pre-dawn meal ahead fasting), performed ablution, and joined other worshippers for prayers.

A resident of Gudaba, Musa Dantani, who was present at the scene, recounted how Byezhe suddenly collapsed mid-prayer.

“Prayers were ongoing when he suddenly slumped, and some Muslims inside the mosque quickly held him and conveyed him to the hospital. He was still breathing on the way, but unfortunately, he gave up upon arrival,” Dantani said.

A medical doctor at the hospital in Kuje later confirmed Byezhe’s death, attributing it to high blood pressure.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased had been managing high blood pressure, which may have spiked during the morning prayers.

One of Byezhe’s sons, who was also in the mosque at the time, followed the Good Samarithans that rushed him to the hospital and was present when the doctor pronounced him dead.

His remains were buried at about 10:12am on Thursday in accordance with Islamic rites.