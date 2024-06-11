Ad

The CEO, Sagesse De Dieu Ltd, popularly known as celebrity carpenter, Mr. Moses Amiebenomo, has dedicated his award of ‘Silent Hero in Business and Enterprise’ to his father, Barrister Idris Amiebenomo.

The awards, organised by SHA, was to honour distinguished Nigerians in business and industry, politics, education, hospitality, entertainment, banking, governance, security, media, maritime and others.

He received his award at a colourful ceremony, which took place at Cabana A Hall, The Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja.

Celebrity carpenter’s award was presented to him by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Bennett Igweh.

This is the latest honour he received in the course of being a carpenter, carrying out the furniture jobs of highly placed individuals and organisations in the society.

Recall that he had had a frosty relationship with his father over his choice of profession, which lasted for over 15 years. They were, however, recently reconciled following the intervention of the president and founder of Brekete Family, Ordinary Ahmed Isah.

He was the first to establish the first college of traditional carpentry in Africa. He has also mentored so many young persons at no cost, especially those with passion for the job but lack financial capacity.

He is a serial entrepreneur and business merchant who has done quality jobs for government agencies and notable private organizations.

Earlier, he was also honoured at Africa CEO Merit Awards organised by Goodwill Ambassador Agency.

Others honoured at the sixth edition of Silent Heroes Award included Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff; RT. Hon Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State; Ned Nwoko Senator representing Delta North, Prof. Leroy Chuma Edozien, Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba; IGP Kayode Egbetokun; and Pastor Ikechukwu Edmund Ezeobi.

The initiative was conceived by the founder, Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, an influential journalist and humanitarian who noted that “In our larger society, there are men and women who are silently working assiduously behind the scenes to oil our nation’s wheel of progress.

“These people are SILENT HEROES in their own right but have largely remained unsung and under-celebrated. Believe it or not, they are the reason our nation has made the modest progress recorded in different spheres in contemporary times.”