Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development has trained staffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on security, capacity building, policy-making and implementation.

The executive director, Ambassador Sani Salauwa Bala while speaking during the training with the theme: “A Management Implant On Policy Making In A Dynamic World And Security Management” in Abuja yesterday noted that policy making requires not just diligence and commitment but deliberate thorough knowledge base process.

Bala said the training shall impact the staff that are saddled with the responsibility to deliver policy outcomes as well as identify threats and vulnerabilities.

He said the process leading to policy outcome is painstaking and challenging, adding that the Niger Delta region itself as in other regions faces conflicts that need to be managed diligently, hence the need for a politically peaceful and socio-economic dynamic region.

Bala added that this can be achieved through the ability of the NDDC to manage the numerous conflicts of who gets what, when and how.

On his part, the deputy director, representing the director of Human Resources, NDDC, Chris Ekam said staff training is an essential component of the commission’s plan to make staff acquire skills that will assist them in their everyday work in the office.

Ekam said the training of about 70 staff of the commission will in turn make them understand the reality of security management.