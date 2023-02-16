Abia State epidemiologist, Peace Nwogwugwu, has said the ministry of health has halted the spread of Cholera outbreak in the state after it was reported in January.

The government confirmed that the disease claimed three lives and left 16 persons hospitalised in Amaogwugwu Ohuhu in Umuahia North local government area of the state during the outbreak.

Nwogwugwu disclosed this to LEADERSHIP yesterday after the 16 persons were discharged from hospitals, saying there had been no report of new cases.

Reliable information indicated that the source of the water-borne disease may have been the Ikwu River which is the major source of portable water in the community.

Speaking about the river, the lady said there was nothing the ministry could do about it and advised the people to always engage in personal and environmental hygiene.

According to her, the ministry has distributed water treating tablets to the households just as it would continue to monitor the community and other parts of the state for the disease.

The epidemiologist said: “In the same vein, we advise them to fetch drinking water with clean vessel, boil, filter, and keep it safe from any form of communication for their safety.”