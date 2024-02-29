National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) said the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has agreed to review all the issues raised by the association following the revised guidelines and requirements to be met by nurses and midwives seeking the verification of certificate(s) to foreign nursing boards/councils.

The national president of NANNM, Michael Ekuma Nnachi, disclosed this at the induction programme for newly elected state officers of NANNM, in Abuja.

He said, “The leadership of the association promptly engaged the NMCN through a series of meetings to address the critical issues and the council agreed to review all the issues raised by the association.

“Issue of letter of good standing to be handled by the Head of Nursing services of respective facilities.

“Issue of verification for six months was stepped down. Application fee remains status quo ante. Two years post qualification experience now to be post registration with the Council.

“All the agreed reviewed guidelines will be uploaded on the council portal from first week of March 2024.”

Meanwhile, the nurses have called on the federal government to implement the upward review of nurses salary, extend and include appointment of nurses into key positions as well as members of Federal Boards in order to address extreme marginalisation in the governance structure of the health facilities in the country.

Other demands made by the nurses include “Government to approve creation of a special separate salary package called Enhanced Nurses Salary Structure (ENSS) as a motivation to the nurses and midwives to reduce migration.

“Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to direct the payment of 25 percent CONHESS adjustment to nurses and midwives working at the three tiers of government, effective from June 2023 as approved by the government, which the financial implication would erode due to the prevailing inflation and implications of removal of fuel subsidy.

“CMDs/MDs to objectively implement government approved policy replacement circulars by replacement of appropriate cadre of nurses due to brain drain syndrome as directed by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“The FMoH is requested to approve the elongation of the retirement age of nurses from 60 to 65 years to improve on available workforce in the clinical and educational institutions in the country.”