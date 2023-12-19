Federal government said 4.7million adolescent girls across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been vaccinated against the deadly cervical cancer.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, disclosed this yesterday at the fourth quarter 2023 review meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery (NTLC), in Abuja.

He said, “As of last week, about 4.7 million of our adolescent girls across the 14 states and the FCT in phase 1 of the rollout, have received the vaccine offering them protection against future risk of cervical cancer.”

The executive director appreciated the effort of the traditional leaders while committing to work with them from first quarter of next year, towards the rapid expansion of functional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

This, he said is aimed at reducing maternal mortality, infant and under-5 deaths. “Ensure people have access to high quality basic services they need, including prevention and treatment of the leading causes of death and sickness – maternal care before, during and soon after birth, newborn care, VPDs, malaria, malnutrition and others.

“We will also be strengthening the ability of our PHCs across the country to detect and mount an immediate response to any disease outbreaks,” he said.