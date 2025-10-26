The Nigeria Wrestling Federation has elected Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), as its President for the next four years.

Advertisement

Dr Adeniyi received unanimous support, securing all 14 votes from the Executive Board Members to emerge as the NWF President during an elective congress held on Saturday at the Gymnasium Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The election, supervised by the National Sports Commission, also saw Chris Amkpila, the North Central Representative, re-elected as Vice President of the Federation.

Advertisement

Reacting to the election outcome, the newly elected NWF President, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him to lead one of Nigeria’s vibrant sports federations.

Dr Adeniyi commended President Tinubu for revitalising sports through deliberate efforts to appoint competent individuals to oversee the National Sports Commission.

The Customs chief pledged his commitment to expanding the reach of wrestling through enhanced sponsorships and inclusive administration.

“I want to sincerely thank the National Sports Commission for conducting a hitch-free and transparent election. The process was smooth and peaceful, which embodies the true essence of sports beyond competition, fostering peaceful coexistence among diverse races and cultures.”

“The peaceful nature of today’s election is a reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s appointments of capable persons at the NSC.”

He further stated, “I also extend my appreciation to all wrestling stakeholders for providing me with this opportunity to lead the sport we all cherish.”

“Together with my team of technically proficient and dedicated board members, we will channel our energy and expertise towards realising the vision of a stronger and more robust federation for the country,” Dr Adeniyi affirmed.