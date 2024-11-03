President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno of the Republic of Chad has signalled a potential withdrawal of Chadian troops from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in response to a recent Boko Haram attack in the country.

In a statement obtained by PRNigeria, President Deby oversees military operations at the Lake Chad border following an assault on a Chadian National Army position in Barkaram on October 27, 2024. The attack resulted in casualties among the soldiers, prompting an immediate assessment and response from the President.

The press release, issued by Hassan Abdelkerim Bouyëbri, the Director General of Communication in the Chad’s Presidency, quoted President Deby as contemplating his country’s withdrawal from the MNJTF, citing “the lack of unified action against Boko Haram as the coalition appears to be losing momentum in the fight against this common enemy.”

Since arriving on October 28 at the warfront, President Deby has been assessing the situation, ensuring proper burials for fallen soldiers and organising medical care for the injured. In response to the heightened threat, he has established a local command center to lead operations against the militant group.

During his visit to the Lake Chad province, President Deby outlined several efforts aimed at countering Boko Haram terrorists, including the launch of Operation Haskanite to locate and neutralise remaining militants, reorganising defence forces to adapt to the asymmetric warfare tactics employed by terrorist groups, and strengthening measures to secure borders and protect citizens—all while considering a withdrawal from the MNJTF.

President Deby reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the safety of Chad’s citizens, emphasising that the nation remains dedicated to its responsibilities in the ongoing battle against terrorism.

LEADERSHIP reports that the MNJTF is a joint security force comprising military units from Benin Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, working together to combat the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin region. It is headquartered in N’Djamena, the Chadian capital city.

The MNJTF was first organised as a solely Nigerian force in 1994, during the regime of General Sani Abacha, to “checkmate banditry activities and to facilitate free movement” along its northern border. In 1998 it was expanded to include units from neighbouring Chad and Niger Republic with the purpose of dealing with common cross-border security issues in the Lake Chad region, with its headquarters in the town of Baga, Borno State.