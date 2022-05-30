Chelsea are set to receive a £15million windfall thanks to Eden Hazard winning the Champions League with Real Madrid in their 1-0 defeat of Liverpool in Paris on Saturday night, Daily Mail reports.

The payment is due to a clause in Hazard’s contract when he joined Madrid from Chelsea for £103m in 2019, a fee that included performance-related add-ons.

Hazard has only made just three appearances in Madrid’s Champions League campaign and last featured in February, in the round of 16 first leg defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, coming on for eight minutes.

Before that, Hazard played nine minutes of the 2-0 victory over Inter in Madrid’s final group game, also he only started one match, which was the shock 2-1 home defeat against Sheriff Tiraspol in September last year.

And in Saturday’s final against Liverpool, Hazard was an unused substitute as Vinicius Jr scored the winner to land a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

His Madrid career has been a huge flop, with the 31-year-old spending a significant chunk of his time at the Spanish giants on the injury list.

In the three years he has been at the club, he has played just 66 times and scored six goals.

The windfall news will be welcomed by Chelsea’s new owners, led by Todd Boehly, who have committed to investing in the squad this summer.