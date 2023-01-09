The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has urged voters to change the course of the country through their votes next year.

Sowore, who stated this while speaking on a programme “Oselu today” on Fresh FM, Ibadan, Oyo State, however added that his party’s ideologies are different from other political parties in Nigeria.

He said other parties were transactional structures which were only established for stomach infrastructure.

Sowore said, “People are continuing to lose hope in the democratic process. I believe it is up to Nigerians. It is up to the people listening to change the course of the country and if not, we will be here again complaining in a few years. Vote right. Vote wisely. Vote for Omoyele.”

The AAC flag bearer who underscored the need for a restructured Nigeria, however said the best way to go about it is to first have a brand new constitution.

“Restructuring is another aphorism for confusion. The best way to restructure Nigeria is to first have a brand new constitution. The constitution at hand wasn’t sovereign. If it was sovereign, the conference itself would have determined how the constitution would have been promulgatewd,” the AAC flag bearer added.

Sowore said speaking on South-West’s outfit, Amotekun, when asked about his faith in the south-western security operatives, said he believed in any group of persons genuinely interested in the safety of the people and society at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however reiterated that on the other hand, the Amotekun officials must receive proper training. He stated that it had come to his attention that Amotekun had also been involved in police brutality.

He continued: “Police reform is personal to me. I have been a victim of police brutality since my days in the university. To reform the police, the issue of police recruitment must be addressed. There is no regulation as to how the police are being recruited and the results are questionable characters and unqualified men in uniform.