Scion of acclaimed winner of 1993 presidential election, Adul-lafeef Kola Abiola has pledged to restore good governance in Nigeria if elected president next month.

Abiola, who is the presidential candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) made the pledge in Birnin Kebbi during the governorship campaign flag off and presentation of flags to all the candidates of the party.

According to him, absence of good governance is responsible for insecurity, poor economy and inaccessible education in the country.

He explained that his party will deploy local surveillance to restore insecurity. “Fighting with arms and ammunition cannot win war against insecurity, community heads must be involved as they run checks on who comes into the community and his mission. That will solve the problem.

“A PRP government will return power to the local governments in the country as doing that will curb crimes and bring about the needed grassroots development, therefore, the party needs State Assemblies to dismantle the fraud called, local governments joint accounts.

“Under a PRP government, the physically challenged and women will receive rapt attention because PRP intends to evolve a policy that will attend to the needs of those classes of human beings.”

While condemning the failure of the APC-led government to fulfill the rail line project it promised the people of Kebbi, Abiola said the project will be executed by his party, adding that it will boost trade among neighbouring countries and create jobs for people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his submission, former INEC boss Prof Attahiru Jega, urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders who will provide solutions to the country’s problems.

Noting that power has returned to the electorate, he urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and must not, for any reason, give it to anyone.

Abiola’s running mate, Haruna Hazo stated that PRP is the only option for Nigerians if they need good governance in the country saying insecurity, joblessness and hunger are enough reasons to vote out the ruling APC in the country.

The PRP governorship candidate, Abubakar Udu Idris, said his first assignment if he emerges as governor is to revamp the state civil service by employing productive workers in all cadres.

Idris decried the absence of civil service in the state, noting that governance in Kebbi is through proxies, where a crop of individuals take unilateral decisions against millions of state indigenes who should have been carried along in decision making of governance.

While promising to resuscitate agriculture, he said the incumbent government’s poor policy was responsible for poor turn out in agricultural products as he has failed to give farming aids to farmers like fertilizers, funds and chemicals.