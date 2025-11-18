The House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to explore a new strategy to end the killings, kidnapping and other acts of banditry activities in Zamfara State and the country at large.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency

of Zamfara state, Hon. Kabiru Amadu, at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Amadu declared that considering the unending security challenges in Zamfara State and across the country, it’s apt to state that “the government has not done enough to secure the lives and properties of Nigeria to enable them to go about their everyday life.”

He informed that heavily armed bandits stormed and operated in parts of Zamfara where they killed over 10 people, abducted 130 people and impose high tax amounting to N100m on those vulnerable communities.

Amadu said the bandits conducted their criminal operation riding on motorcycles with no less than two to three of them on each motorcycle moving from one community to another for complete two to three weeks fully armed without any practical and reliable challenge from security agencies.

He expressed worry that, “the demand for N100 million in taxes is not only unjust but also unattained for a population already suffering from the loss of life and properties, who their primary economic activities are small-scale farming and petty trades both of which have been severely affected by the ongoing violence that pushes the communities into deep poverty and despair.

“This crisis has created dire humanitarian situation with residents lacking access to basic needs such as food, healthcare and security; fear prevails as communities live under the threat of further attacks and demands for ransom.

“The above-mentioned killings are just few examples of many killings and kidnapping that have taken place only within one month in my constituency,” he lamented.