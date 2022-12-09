The North West presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the performance of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at Chatham House in London revealed his ability to identify talents and delegate responsibilities to them.

Tinubu had on Monday reeled out his plans to rebuild the nation’s economy, security, and foreign policy when elected as president.

The North West APC campaign team said the former Lagos governor displayed a vast knowledge of issues affecting the country.

In a statement by the zonal campaign team under the leadership of Zamfara State, governor Bello Matawalle, and his deputy zonal coordinator, Dr Salihu Lukman, the North West APC applauded the outing at Chatham House.

The statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the campaign council spokesperson, Muhammad Molash states: “Chatham house has been a source of independent analysis,trusted dialogue and influential ideas for over 100 years.Therefore,it is the right place for Asiwaju to demonstrate his team-work acumen,both in politics and governance.

“We also noted the cognitive capacity and knowledge of issues affecting our beloved country, displayed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his presentation at the session. He is obviously the most prepared presidential candidate in Nigeria. Indeed, the secret behind Asiwaju’s success can be found in his ability to assemble a good team and assign each of them a task that must be accomplished!

“The response of Femi Gbajamiamila on policy was impressive, just as the dissection of security issues by Gov El Rufai was equally superlative. Other members of the team like Dele Alake and Dr Betta Edu also displayed high level professional skills.”

“The London outing is obviously a good preview to what Nigerians should expect from Tinubu’s presidency come 2023 God’s willing. It was indeed an opportunity for him to showcase his leadership skills to the international community,his vision for Nigeria,his enviable track records and his ability to identify talents and delegate responsibilities to them.”