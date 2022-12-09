The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the decision to accept the faction loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is to reinvigorate progressive tendency with unity.

The party said it is not aversed to the former faction’s decision to dissolve ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP) to move the party forward in the state that necessitated their calling for truce.

Recalled that the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Najeem Folasayo Salaam who is a chieftain of the APC announced the dissolution of the body with a disclosure that it has the blessing of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Interior Minister, who is the patron of the group.

A statement by the state acting Chairman of the party, Sooko Tajueen Lawal and made available by the party’s State Director of Media, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo yesterday, saluted the courage of members of the group to tow the line of peace which has no alternative for political stability, tranquility and improved fortune of the APC.

“The state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun received the news of the decision by ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP)’ to formally disband the group and the factional executives at all levels of the party in the state with an open arm which, it is believed, would translate to the reinvigoration of the party in all ramifications.”

“The decision of TOP to tow the path of working with the mainstream is a welcome development as our leader, the immediate-past Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is also favourably disposed to any genuine and authentic reconciliation.

“Therefore, we call on all members of the now disbanded group to reintegrate with the party at their respective wards and local government and join in the party’s activities towards the 2023 General Elections in respect of the Presidential, National and State Assemblies Election”, Lawal stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the state leadership of our party, current state executive committee of our party and the entire leaders and members of our party across the state, I hereby state that we are not opposed to a genuine reconciliation.

“If one does not forget the injustices of yesterday, it will be pretty difficult to have playmates”, Lawal added.

The state APC acting chairman, however, disclosed that the party executive under his watch would initiate and call a meeting anytime it is deemed necessary for such meetings.