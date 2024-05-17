Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to acquire the services of the highly talented Brazilian prodigy, Estevao Willian, from Palmeiras.

Estevao, 17, is regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football and Chelsea have moved fast to secure his signature amid competition from several other top European clubs.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all previously been linked with a move for Estevao, but Chelsea appeared to have won the race to sign him.

According to HITC, the Blues have reached an agreement in principle with Palmeiras and intermediaries are now finalising the deal.

Estevao reportedly has a €55 million release clause included in his current contract at Palmeiras, but it’s believed Chelsea could pay as much as €70m to sign the Brazilian in order to secure a favourable payment structure.

The Premier League giants will spread the cost of Estevao over multiple different payments, while a significant portion of the fee will be in the form of potential add-ons.