In a bid to alleviate the financial burden that prevents the poor and vulnerable from accessing quality healthcare services in the communities, Niger State government has secured funding support from GAVI, the global vaccine alliance, to enroll zero-dose children and vulnerable people into the State’s health insurance scheme.

The executive secretary of Niger State Contributory Health Agency (NiCare), Sulayman Abu-bakr, disclosed this during an advocacy visit to the Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, at his palace in Bida local government area of the State.

The NiCare boss noted that among the LGAs in the State, Bida LGA is notable for several reasons, but sadly, it stands out in the Primary Health Care and routine immunisation landscape for its large number of zero-dose children.

He said, “To clarify, zero-dose children are those who have never received any childhood vaccines appropriate for their age. These vaccines are available for free at our Primary Health Care Centers.

“A significant issue contributing to zero-dose children is the lack or limited access to healthcare services. This situation has prompted state leadership to seek support from donors and development partners to provide relief to the residents.

“I am pleased to inform Your Royal Highness that Niger State has secured funding support from Gavi, the vaccine alliance, to enroll zero-dose children and vulnerable people into the state health insurance scheme.”

Describing the initiative as a top priority of the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Abu-bakr noted that traditional leaders are the custodians of the cultural heritage of their communities and critical stakeholders in healthcare delivery.

“There is no success in health interventions in the country without the contribution of traditional leaders. Therefore, their role in the healthcare industry cannot be overemphasized,” the NiCare boss added.