Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez delivered a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley to lift Chelsea to second in the English Premier League (EPL).

The opener came when Neto met Jamie Gittens’ cross at the far post, while Fernandez sealed victory with a late run into the box after a counter-attack involving Neto and substitute Marc Guiu.

The Blues rarely moved out of second gear during the 90 minutes and were able to rest unused substitute Moises Caicedo, with matches against Barcelona and Arsenal to come.

However, resting players looked a gamble early on as Burnley started brightly, with Jaidon Anthony having two early shots blocked and Loum Tchaouna forcing a save from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a strike from the edge of the box.

Chelsea started slowly and tested Burnley keeper Martin Dubvravka with a tame long-range effort from Trevoh Chalobah.

But after Neto’s header put them ahead, they took control, withdrawing captain Reece James at half-time yet growing increasingly dominant.

Neto struck a post soon after the interval, while substitute Malo Gusto saw a shot saved amid further attempts from Joao Pedro, Gittens, Fernandez and Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea’s second-half display was largely about game management as they gave little away and dominated possession, finishing with about 60%.

In-form striker Zian Flemming fired Burnley’s only second-half chance over, 30 minutes after his side’s previous effort, and substitutes Lyle Foster and Armando Broja could not inspire a comeback.

After Chelsea made several changes of their own, young striker Guiu provided Fernandez with a cutback to turn home the second goal.