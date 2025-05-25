In a dramatic conclusion to the 2024/2025 Premier League season, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United have all secured their spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

On the final day of the campaign, Chelsea sealed their qualification with a narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, courtesy of a 50th-minute strike from Levi Colwill.

Similarly, Manchester City triumphed at Craven Cottage, defeating Fulham 2-0 with goals from Ilkay Gundogan in the 21st minute and Erling Haaland, who converted a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Everton, Newcastle United’s place in the Champions League was confirmed due to results in other matches.

Carlos Alcaraz scored the only goal for Everton in the 65th minute, but Newcastle’s earlier results ensured their progression.

Aston Villa’s hopes for Champions League football were dashed as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Manchester United.

The Villains played the second half with ten men following Emiliano Martinez’s straight red card for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund during first-half stoppage time.

United broke the deadlock through Amad Diallo in the 76th minute and sealed their victory with a penalty from Christian Eriksen three minutes from time.

In other Premier League fixtures, Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur endured a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton, while Arsenal narrowly overcame Southampton 2-1.

The match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw, while Ipswich suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham United.

At the end of the season, Liverpool topped the league with 84 points, followed by Arsenal on 74 points, and Manchester City on 71 points.

Chelsea secured the fourth position with 69 points, while Newcastle finished fifth with 66 points. Remarkably, Tottenham, despite finishing 17th and just above the relegation zone, also qualified for the Champions League after securing victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

As the stage is set for next season’s UEFA Champions League, the excitement builds for fans eager to see how their teams will fare in Europe’s elite competition.