Chelsea have announced that Tosin Adarabioyo will join them from fellow London club Fulham before the start of next season.

The Blues made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

“Chelsea is pleased to announce centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will join the club ahead of the 2024/25 season,” the club said.

“The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract – which begins on July 1 – and arrives from west London neighbours Fulham,” Chelsea announced.

After signing for the Blues, Adarabioyo said, “Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Born in London but raised in Manchester, Adarabioyo began his career with Manchester City at the age of five.

He moved through the club’s youth ranks and regularly captained the U-18s at 16 years old.

His professional debut arrived in February 2016 at Stamford Bridge.

Adarabioyo started for a youthful Man City side in the FA Cup and went on to make seven more first-team appearances across the following two campaigns.

His first campaign as a Premier League regular yielded 33 appearances and much praise for his adaptation to the top flight.

Adarabioyo featured for Fulham on 44 occasions the following season and played an important role in the club securing promotion from the Championship.

He has gone on to make 45 top-flight appearances since Fulham’s return to the Premier League, helping the Cottagers finish tenth and 13th respectively in the past two seasons.