One of the highly anticipated true-to-life films scheduled for worldwide release in 2023 is Chevalier.

Chevalier tells the story of the massively under-rated and legendary life of the black classical musician, genius violinist, Europe’s best swordsman and French revolutionist, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de St George.

Born to George Bologne de Saint George, a wealthy plantation owner in the French Caribbean Island of Guadalupe, and a Senegalese mother, Nanon, who was the maid to his father’s wife, Joseph Bologne was much loved by his father, who enrolled the young man at the age of seven in a school in Paris, to ensure he had the best education and learnt how to be a gentleman.

With a long list of talents ranging from genius violinist, to Europe’s greatest swordsman, Joseph overcame the social stigmatism of his era to be loved and admired, even envied by the likes of Mozart, the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, and a US President.

In the film trailer which dropped on YouTube November 7, it opens with a young Joseph being dropped off at a Parisian school by his father. Mingling with the crème de la crème of the 1700s Parisian society, Bologne played by (Kelvin Harrison Jr) grows to be become the best and most competitive swordsman, genius violinist that embarrassed Mozart at his own concert, and a contributed to the French revolution.

The trailer shows the degradation Bologne faced owing to his skin colour and how he overcame that to excel in his time, with some made-up dramatic arcs, of course, it’s a movie. But this off-Hollywood production promises to be educative, informative and action-packed.

Harrison Jr’s performance is arresting, and the production visuals colourful and High Definition.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their happiness, dread and anticipation to knowing one of classical music’s most underrated but genius violinist and composer.

“These are the movies that send me running to the theatres. With that said I hope there is historical accuracy that comes with it. For instance, Chevalier was already a legit accomplished musician before Mozart came along. Chevalier created a whole genre. Not to mention guess who sampled whom? Still excited for this release! – Gary Henderson.

“Joseph Bologne’s real history is incredible and deserves to be well known, but unfortunately this looks like it will be more fiction than reality, the costumes and hairstyles also look like crap. – Leopoldina.

“A friend turned me onto him. I’m a musician and had never heard of him. I was instantly obsessed! Deeply so. I found pieces of his story but could never really get a sense of his life and wished there was a film. I was mad there wasn’t and now I can’t believe … I am so ecstatic and reading the other comments of others who feel the same. Stephen and Stefani, thank you so much for following a vision.

“I have loved his music for 20 years, and only in the past two years have I heard it played live twice, by the New Esterhazy Quarter in San Francisco. They told the audience it is rarely performed. That is a crying shame. So, looking forward to this film.” – Sue Fishkoff.

Set to global premiere on April 7, 2023, Chevalier is a Searchlight Pictures production starring Kelvin Harrison Jr, Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton (as Marie Antoinette), Marton Csokas, Alex Fitzalan and Minnie Driver.