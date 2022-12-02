UK-based virtual magazine Elegant Flix has launched its brand in Nigeria.

The celebrity magazine which showcases the talents and achievements of individuals, groups and organizations in the country, was launched recently at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Elegant Flix publisher and actress, Her Royal Majesty (HRM) Florence Okonkwo, said the magazine will display the you-know-whos’ in the motion picture industry, conveying fact-checked information and issues about Nigerians favourite celebrities; in addition to partnering with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to promote Nigeria’s rich arts, cultural heritage and people.

Dignitaries present at the event include: Igwe Ngene Nwoye, Akwuke I of Akwuke; Olu of Waru Kingdom, founder of Nollywood New Yam Festival, Chief Onwuorah Agility; President AGN, Chief Emeka Rollas Ejezie; Vice President, AGN North Central, Mona Lisa Chinda among others.