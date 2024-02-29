Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and CNL, has been recognized with the Sustainable Energy Business award at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

The NIES is the federal government of Nigeria’s official Energy, Oil and Gas event.

The award presented by the minister for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, was in recognition of the company’s long-term commitment and contribution to the social and economic development of the country through its strategic investments in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Rick Kennedy, chairman and managing director, Chevron Nigeria Limited, said the company is encouraged by this award stating that Chevron would continue to build on its existing assets.

“Chevron remains committed to our partnership with Nigeria in ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations in Nigeria and delivering a reliable, ever cleaner and efficient energy supply that is critical to the development of the Nigerian economy,” he stressed.

Kennedy, who was represented at the event by the director, NNPC/Joint Venture Operations, Cosmas Iwueze, assured that the company remains committed to supporting the social and economic development of Nigeria and desires to grow its business in Nigeria.