A multi-category app, Glovo said, it has solidified its position as the market leader in on-demand commerce in Nigeria by entering into a significant partnership with Chicken Republic, with over 300 stores nationwide.

Effective this August, the strategic alliance elevates Glovo as a key platform for Chicken Republic customers ordering online. The decision came from Chicken Republic’s desire to streamline its partnerships in the space and improve customer satisfaction.

Through this partnership, Glovo aims to enhance the experience for Chicken Republic’s customers ordering online, from point of order to point of delivery, ensuring a more efficient service for customers.

Glovo currently operates in 58 Chicken Republic stores across Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan and with this partnership, Glovo will drive customer access and convenience to Chicken Republic, while also expanding its own customer base.

Prior to this partnership, Glovo has worked with Chicken Republic since May 2022 and has since then grown exponentially. This move speaks to Glovo’s growth in the Nigerian market and its rise to the leader in the industry in two years of operations in the country.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, CEO of Food Concepts, Mr. Kofi Abunu explained that, “as the leading QSR in Nigeria, it is important to partner with brands like Glovo that share in our vision to deliver excellent customer experiences. We believe Glovo will boost our deliveries and positively impact our business.”

On her part, the general manager for Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola expressed her satisfaction with the alliance between Glovo and Chicken Republic, saying, “since our initial collaboration with Chicken Republic in May 2022, we have demonstrated the ability to provide a fast and superior service for their customers. Thus, we are very proud that Chicken Republic, the leading QSR in Nigeria, has recognized our expertise and chosen us.”

The two companies also plan to join forces and extend the partnership to Ghana where Chicken Republic already operates and upcoming openings in other African markets. This is a testament to Glovo’s strong presence in not just Nigeria but the African quick service industry.

Glovo entered the Nigerian market in June 2021 and has rapidly expanded its presence, currently serving customers in Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan. Its innovative approach, focus on customer excellence and diverse range of on-demand services from local restaurants, supermarkets, and retail stores distinguish Glovo in the industry.

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores.