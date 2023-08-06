The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited has been recognised for its efforts in driving best practices across its operations, at this year’s edition of the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) organised by InstinctWave.

The awards ceremony, which was held recently in Lagos, saw NBC receive awards across three key categories that reflects its commitment to building resilient supply chains and promoting operational excellence in Nigeria.

The APSCA annual award ceremony is aimed at celebrating outstanding organisations that exemplify excellence in Supply Chain Management throughout the continent and is widely recognized for its commendation of innovation, ethics, and progress in the procurement industry.

Director, Procurement of NBC, Omobonike Oketunji was recognised as one of Africa’s top 20 Women in Procurement & Supply Chain while Misan Idehen, head of NBC’s Supply Chain Academy bagged the Gender Equality in Supply Chain award for her exceptional expertise and contribution to women growth and development in the industry.

Furthermore, NBC was presented with the prestigious Excellence in Supply Chain Capacity Building award. This award was in recognition of its efforts through its Supply Chain Academy which has been in existence for almost three decades to empower the company’s technical personnel and extend benefits to aspiring young professionals in the supply chain sector nationwide.

Speaking on this feat, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability director, Nigerian Bottling Company, Oluwasoromidayo George, reiterated the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence and fostering an inclusive environment in all aspects of its operations.

“We are honoured to be recognized by APSCA for our efforts in driving positive change within the supply chain industry. As a key player in the manufacturing industry, our supply chain organisation plays a central role in managing the production and distribution of our products across our territories, ensuring that in all our processes, we minimise our environmental impact and consider sustainability in our value chain – from sourcing raw materials and manufacturing the product to distributing it to our customers.

“We are proud our work and visionary leadership has not gone unnoticed and this recognition encourages us to continue the path to making more significant contributions to society,” Soromidayo added.

The Africa Procurement Supply Chain Excellence Awards (APSCA) have been recognising exemplary procurement experts and teams since its establishment. These exceptional leaders and organisations have demonstrated outstanding ethics, best practices, and brilliance in elevating industry standards and driving business growth and sustainability across Africa.

Over the years, Nigerian Bottling Company has been steadfast in its commitment to building an efficient and resilient supply chain. In 2021, the organisation, through its Supply Chain Academy, provided targeted skills development training to aspiring engineers and young professionals across the nation, equipping them with sought-after technical skills essential for a successful career in manufacturing.