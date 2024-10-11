Advertisement

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, has rejected the request by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for Justice Binta Nyako’s recusal from his case.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Justice Nyako earlier recused herself from the case following an oral application by Kanu and Ejimakor.

Kanu had expressed his displeasure and loss of confidence in Justice Nyako, accusing her of disregarding Supreme Court orders.

Justice Tsoho however returned Kanu’s case file to the Judge to handle, saying two other judges were previously recused from the case.

Tsoho stated that Kanu’s case was reassigned to Justice Nyako due to its prolonged nature, dating back to 2015.

Given that Justice Nyako had handled the case for the most part, she was deemed the most suitable judge to see it through to its conclusion.

Tsoho threatened to submit a formal written motion along with an affidavit outlining the reasons for the recusal, if Kanu continues to request the recusal of Justice Nyako at the next hearing.

Kanu’s Special Lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, who confirmed the development on Friday, said, “Yes, it is true. We are awaiting a hearing notice to that effect from the Federal High Court.”