The chief executive officer, Adashe Women Housing and Empowerment Society, Dr Umma Sani, has said her difficult upbringing as an orphan and the repeated trauma of homelessness inspired her lifelong commitment to providing free housing for widows and orphans across the country.

She stated this in Rigachikun, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, during the formal handover of keys and allocation letters for 100 newly completed housing units to beneficiaries.

The project, delivered through a partnership involving Adashe Women Housing and Empowerment Society, Family Homes Funds Limited and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, is one of the key social housing interventions aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, Dr. Sani said the housing units represent more than physical structures, describing them as “a pathway to dignity and stability” for widows who shoulder the burden of raising children without financial or emotional support.

According to her, the support from Family Homes Funds and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning was critical in executing the initiative at the current scale.

“Today, 100 women have been given more than a home; they have been given shelter, peace and a serene environment where they can raise their children,” she said. “Adashe Women Housing conceptualised the idea, but Family Homes partnered with us, and the Ministry under the Honourable Minister, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, supported us. That is how this project came to life. We give glory to God.”

Dr. Sani explained that the housing project is part of a broader empowerment plan aimed at helping widows attain economic independence.

“We empowered them with starter packs and provided the basic tools they need to begin small businesses. The idea is not just to give houses, but to equip them to stand on their feet,” she noted.

She expressed satisfaction with the beneficiaries’ enthusiasm throughout the training sessions, adding that the successful completion of the programme prepared them for the next phase of their lives.

“This is a wonderful day for all of us. The widows completed their training and have now collected their keys and allocation letters. We are grateful,” she said.

Dr. Sani disclosed that the 100-unit delivery represents only the pilot phase, as the organisation plans to replicate the initiative across all 36 states of the federation.

“This is just the beginning. Our goal is to ensure widows and orphans across Nigeria have a safe place to call home,” she added.

Reflecting on her motivation, Sani became emotional as she narrated her childhood experiences. The last of 11 children, she recalled growing up in constant fear of eviction due to her family’s inability to pay rent.

“I lost my father when I was a year old. Many times, I returned home from school to find our belongings thrown outside because we could not pay rent,” she recounted.

She said she initially envisioned building only a few houses but was humbled by how far the vision has grown.

“I thought I would start with three, five or ten houses. But today, by God’s grace, we have given out 100 houses free of charge. Alhamdulillah.”

Representing the Kaduna State Government, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Housing Development, Shehu Salisu, reaffirmed the commitment of both federal and state governments to expanding access to affordable housing for vulnerable citizens.

He urged the beneficiaries—particularly the widows—to maintain the property, noting that proper upkeep would encourage government to replicate similar interventions.

Also speaking, the managing director, Family Homes Funds Limited, Abdul Muktar, reminded beneficiaries to embrace a strong maintenance culture, noting that housing remains one of the most critical human needs.

He disclosed that the organisation is undertaking similar projects in Ibadan and Calabar, with the Ibadan scheme targeted at families of fallen military heroes and the Calabar project designed to support vulnerable households.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Sarah Owojere, described the intervention as “a dream come true,” stating that years of living in unsafe, flood-prone conditions made the allocation a turning point for her family.

“I am very happy. God has granted my heart’s desire because the house I was living in was not good at all,” she said.