The Yobe State governor, Hon. (Dr.) Mai Mala Buni, has reaffirmed that the state’s growing stability, recovery and resettlement achievements are the product of strong and strategic partnerships with the national and international diplomatic community.

Advertisement

The governor stated this during an interactive session in Abuja with ambassadors and representatives from Switzerland, Japan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey, as well as officials from the UK and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Alh. Mamman Mohammed said the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration on peace, security, stabilization, and driving the implementation of the Yobe State Action Plan on Solutions to Internal Displacement.

Governor Buni, who acknowledged the diplomats as reliable partners, said the engagement provided an opportunity to review progress on resettlements, recovery of communities, reintegration of displaced persons, and the transition from humanitarian assistance to durable development-based solutions.

Advertisement

He noted that economic recovery, agriculture, and livestock development remain central pillars for job creation, food security, and investment, stressing the need for sustained support in the sectors.

Buni expressed happiness with ongoing donor coordination and improve engagement channels between the Yobe State Government and diplomatic missions.

“I am pleased to inform you that we have made remarkable progress in consolidating stability and recovery with an impressive growth in peace, resettlement, and access to basic services.

“These gains resulted from strong cooperation with committed development partners,” he stated.

The governor added that Yobe remains at the forefront of Nigeria’s durable solutions programme.

“We have recorded the highest number of voluntary returns of displaced persons in the northeast, with only the Mallam Dunari community yet to be fully resettled.”

The Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Egloff, commended Governor Buni for his commitment to restoring dignity and supporting displaced communities expressing readiness for deeper collaboration.

“There is a true sense of commitment and I would like to visit Yobe State to demonstrate our commitment to the partnership.”

Egloff also encouraged Buni, who is the Chairman of the Lake Chad Governors’ Forum, to mobilize other member states to replicate Yobe’s success across the region.

The engagement clearly demonstrated the global confidence in Yobe’s recovery programmes and the state government’s determination to consolidate sustainable peace and development through robust international partnerships.