Children from Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states have called on the media practitioners to intensify their efforts in advocating and enlightening the public on the importance of protecting children’s rights to education, nutrition and social justice.

The appeal was made during a children’s panel discussion organised by UNICEF to commemorate the 2025 World Children’s Day. The event, which included representatives from the three states, was held in Kano.

During the discussion, the children raised concerns about the high rates of out-of-school children, child malnutrition, access to effective public healthcare services delivery, inadequate school security, child abuse, as well as personal and environmental hygiene within their states.

They noted that many existing laws and policies, such as the Child Protection Law and Nutrition Policy, would go a long way in addressing the problems threatening children’s survival and development if fully implemented.

The participating children subsequently called on UNICEF, the government, the media and the general public to continue synergising efforts to implement policies and programs that directly impact the plight of children, to achieve a sustainable and prosperous future.

The Chief of the UNICEF Kano Field Office, Mr Rahama Mohammed Farah, stated that UNICEF has been providing technical and financial support to the government in addressing numerous challenges related to child survival and development.

He noted that reports have shown a significant increase in the commitment of the government and the public to child rights protection as a result of their interventions.

“Following a series of interventions, immunisation coverage has increased, as well as access to basic education and primary healthcare services. Concurrently, child mortality, malnutrition, and the number of out-of-school children have decreased.

“As we celebrate these achievements, we also recognise the existing significant challenges in these thematic areas. Therefore, we will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to support projects and programmes that enhance the survival and development of children,” he stated.