The management of Kunda Kids, a content studio aimed at inspiring next generation to learn about African history and culture has decried lack of Africa’s representation in children books being published by the authors.

Speaking at the addition of two new books to its collection, a co-founder, Kunda Kids, Louisa Olafuyi said, “The lack of African representation in children’s book is hugely problematic because when children’s literature and content, in general, fails to provide representations of individuals from different backgrounds, cultures and races, it breeds ignorance. This is why it is important that parents/guardians, uncles and aunties buy such diverse books for their kids to help shape their worldview.”

Harping on the new additions, co-founder, Kunda Kids, Dele Olafuyi said,’’ One of such books is ‘Queen Moremi Makes a Promise’, a story written by Ayo Oyeku, inspired by Queen Moremi a legendary Yoruba queen and folk heroine in the Yorubaland region of present-day southwestern Nigeria.

‘’The other book which was written by Sokhna Ndiaye is titled ‘King Alboury Cooks the Best Jollof’ inspired by King Alboury, the last king of the great Jollof Kingdom of Senegal, and which celebrates the popular African dish jollof rice which originated from Senegal.

“With these new additions, we are making a continuous effort towards bridging the diversity gap in children literature to help preserve African history and culture in the minds of kids in Africa and the diaspora. This is why we continue to partner with creative storytellers who can tell informative and engaging stories that make children feel represented and introduce them to new people and places that they can enjoy learning about.”